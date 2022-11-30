MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews responded to a large outside fire Wednesday in Marion that led to a smoke advisory, according to Marion Fire Rescue.
It happened Wednesday morning near the 1200 block of South Main Street, MFR said.
According to MFR, the fire is now under control as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. A smoke advisory was put in place as smoke may be visible in the area for an extended period of time.
