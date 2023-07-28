MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries after a house and three vehicles caught fire late Thursday night in Marion, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about It happened at about 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Upland Avenue, Marion Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the building and three vehicles.

The injured firefighters were treated at the scene, Marion Fire Rescue said.

A crew of about 25 firefighters battled the flames for several hours in an effort to save as much of the home as possible, Marion Fire Rescue said. They were able to save an outbuilding, which had minimal heat damage.

Marion police, the Marion Rural Fire Department, Mullins Fire Rescue and Marion County EMS all responded to the scene.