MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said.

Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to fight the fire on the 200 block of East Bond Street, fire officials said.

East Bond Street fire; photo: Marion Fire Rescue East Bond Street fire; photo: Marion Fire Rescue

There were no injuries, and firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

N. Withlacoochee Avenue fire; photo: Marion Fire Rescue

On Sunday, firefighters were called at about 7 p.m. after a house caught fire on the 900 block of N. Withlacoochee Avenue. Crews stayed on the scene for about two hours.

“There were no injuries resulting from this fire,” Marion Fire Rescue said. “Working smoke detectors allowed for early notification of the fire. This fire is under investigation.”

On Thursday, Marion Fire Rescue said crews responded at about 7 p.m. after a mobile home caught fire on the 100 block of Long Leaf Road. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 9:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, and officials said the fire remains under investigation.

It was the second fire of the day. Earlier, crews were called at about 1 a.m. to the 800 block of Georgetown Street after a brick, ranch-style home caught fire.

Georgetown Street fire; photo, Marion Fire Rescue

The Marion Rural Fire Department was called to help fight the fire, which resulted in heavy damage to the home, fire officials said.

Crews remained at the scene for several hours. There were no injuries reported.