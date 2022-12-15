Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion lottery player won $200,000 on a $5 ticket, according to lottery officials.

The winning Holiday Jackpot ticket was purchased at Quick Shop at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion, officials said.

“I’m spending the fool out of my prize,” the winner said in a statement.

Another winning $200,000 ticket was sold in Irmo, lottery officials said.

There are two more top prizes of $200,000 available in the game. The game has top-prize odds of 1 in 720,000.