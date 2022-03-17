MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man is facing three charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after his arrest on Tuesday.

Daniel Mark Cebreiros, 21, remained in jail Thursday morning awaiting a bond hearing. He was 20 at the time of the alleged crime. The girl is under the age of 11.

Cebreiros is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in 2021, according to an incident report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A caller reported the assaults to police on Feb. 13.