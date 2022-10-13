MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October.

Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also faces an assault charge after bullet fragments hit someone else, who identified Murad Dervish as the shooter.

Meixner was a department head in hydrology and atmospheric science. He was shot four times with a handgun, according to police.

Dolgun Dervish, the suspect’s father, told News13 his son was a ticking time bomb and had cut off communications with him a few years ago.

Dolgun Dervish said his son was filled with anger and even attacked him years ago with a crowbar.

Dolgun Dervish said he forced his son out west to be with his biological mother after that incident, and Murad Dervish had been living out west since then.

Murad Dervish was a grad student at the university and was expelled from the school in February. He was a student of Meixner’s. Murad Dervish was also banned from being on school property and was evicted from his home for not paying rent.

Murad Dervish tried contacting his father, who believes he was frustrated.

Dolgun Dervish said he was not surprised when he found out his son was accused of murder. He believes Murad Dervish belongs in prison.

“Well, when I got the call, my first impression was, ‘It finally happened. He killed somebody,” Dolgun Dervish said. “I told them the best place for Murad is where he is now, in prison. He should be there for his safety and for everybody around him, for safety.”

Dolgun Dervish said he feels the Meixner family’s heartache every day.

“I’m so sorry,” he said tearfully. “My heart goes for this young man. He’s 52 years old. We studied all about him. He’s a wonderful man. I’m so sorry. I wish I could’ve had a way to prevent this. I have no choice. I’m so sorry for your pain. I share it every day.”

Dolgun Dervish said Murad Dervish was diagnosed with Asperger’s at age 18, which is a form of autism. Murad Dervish has a criminal history that includes a domestic violence charge in San Diego in 2011.

“He calls me and says ‘Dad, I love you and wanted to talk to you,’ and within like two minutes in conversation he wants to kill me, I’m a piece of crap,” Dolgun Dervish said. “He would say things like that, and I’d hang up.”

Dolgun Dervish keeps himself busy running a restaurant in town. He’s well-known in his neighborhood and was even featured on News13 before when he fed people for free after Hurricane Florence.

During the interview with News13, Dolgun Dervish at one point wished Murad Dervish had killed him years ago during the incident with the crowbar inside the family’s restaurant.

“Maybe that would’ve been better if he hit me with a crowbar and killed me than taking this young man’s life,” Dolgun Dervish said. “Completely innocent you man’s life — the teacher, the professor — would’ve been saved.”

Dolgun Dervish said he warned police on more than one occasion about Murad Dervish’s violent tendencies over the years with hopes his son could get the mental health help he needed instead of bouncing from jail to jail.

Dolgun Dervish wants to bring awareness to mental health to make sure people are getting the proper care to avoid situations like this one. He wants to become an advocate to avoid another tragedy before it’s too late.

“Ultimately, do you think this could have been prevented?”

“If I would have killed him, yeah. That’s the only way. We did everything else.”

Meixner is survived by his wife of 25 years and two sons. His funeral is scheduled for Friday afternoon.