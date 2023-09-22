COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who stopped to buy gas at a Circle K in Marion scored big when he bought one of the South Carolina Education Lottery’s $5 Clemson Jackpot scratch-off tickets worth $200,000.

The man told lottery officials he saw a commercial for the tickets and decided to try one after filling up his tank at the store on E. Liberty Street. “What luck,” he said.

The Circle K store also received $2,000 for selling the ticket.

Two top prizes of $200,000 remain in the Clemson Jackpot game. The odds of winning are 1 in 720,000.

Clemson Jackpot and Carolina Jackpot winning and non-winning tickets can be entered for a chance to win a cash prize of either $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 at an upcoming home game at Death Valley in Clemson and Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.