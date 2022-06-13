MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Monday and Tuesday, the city of Marion has opened a cooling center to help residents stay out of the sweltering heat.

The city announced Monday in a Facebook post that the Shannon Wilkerson gym would be opening at noon to give “residents that don’t have AC or that are displaced” a safe place to go to get out of the heat.

According to News13 meteorologist Tony Chiavaroli, high temperatures are expected to be between 100 to 105 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before a weak cold front moves into the area later in the week.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday. Count on News13 for updates.