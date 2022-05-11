MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who was wanted for firing a gun into an occupied vehicle near a ballpark, according to booking records.

Johnathan Oshea Reaves is accused of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle earlier this month near the Marion Recreation Department’s baseball field, according to police.

Children and parents were at the field at the time, according to authorities. Police have previously said that witnesses reported two men arguing. One man then drove away, and another shot at him twice. No one was injured.

He was arrested Wednesday and is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in city limits, malicious injury to personal property and for the unlawful carrying of a pistol. He has not been assigned bond, as of Wednesday afternoon.