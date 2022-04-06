MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police chief Bobby Crawford has resigned after a little more than one year on the job.

Crawford was sworn in as police chief in December 2020 after working with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to thank all the people and the community of the city of Marion for the love and support,” Crawford said in a text message to News13. He said his reason for resigning was a “conflict of interest” but didn’t elaborate.

Crawford said he hopes to continue his career with another law enforcement agency.

This is the third time since 2020 that a Marion Police Chief has resigned. In November 2020, then-police chief Keith Parks resigned after a month on the job. News13 uncovered that Parks had a history of misconduct at other law enforcement agencies.

Some of those allegations include collecting money from the Pine Ridge Police Department for working shifts while he was actually coaching basketball.

Tony Flowers, who was police chief before Parks, left the department in August 2020 to pursue an opportunity outside of law enforcement. He has since returned to the department as a lieutenant.

News13 has reached out for more information about Crawford’s resignation.

