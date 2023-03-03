MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man was killed in an apparent shooting overnight in Marion, Police Chief Tony Flowers said.

Officers responding to a call about someone laying in a yard found James “Pooh” Edward Cross Jr. of Marion unresponsive shortly after midnight in the 800 block of Buff Street, Flowers said. He appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death, Flower said. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion police at 843-423-8616 or submit information via the department’s smartphone app. Tips can remain anonymous.

Count on News13 for updates