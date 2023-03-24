MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are investigating after a man was apparently shot while driving Friday morning, according to the Marion Police Department.

Police were called to Irick Drive for reports of shots fired, and seconds later were called to East Fairlee Street after a white Buick crashed into two parked cars, according to a news release.

Bystanders were yelling at officers that they thought the man who crashed had been shot, according to the release. Officers saw the man slumped over with an apparent gunshot wound to his right side or right arm.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated, according to the release.

Police found two guns inside the Buick and found three spent shell casings on Pine Street, according to the release.

Investigators spoke with the man in the hospital, but he didn’t provide much information about the shooting, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.