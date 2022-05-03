MARION S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are investigating a shooting Monday evening near the city’s Recreation Department, Chief Bobby Crawford said.

According to Crawford, officers responded to the location at 305 Green Street to investigate shots being fired. Witnesses reported that two men had gotten into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun and shot twice at the other man as he was driving away.

A short time later, a person came to the police department to report the shooting. The back window of the car was broken, Crawford said.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim, and no other information was immediately available.

The investigation is continuing.