MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a CVS on Wednesday.
It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on N. Main Street, police said. A man allegedly entered the store with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
The man was last seen heading east behind the CVS, police said. There were no injuries.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Marion police at 843-423-8399.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.