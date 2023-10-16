MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are looking for at least three suspects after a person was wounded Sunday evening as officers investigated multiple reports of gunshots being fired across the city over a span of about 90 minutes.

Police urged residents to stay indoors as the reports of gunfire kept coming in and said several cars and possibly a house were also hit during the incident.

No information was available about the person’s injuries.

Police said they recovered an abandoned dark-colored Nissan pickup truck with a missing back window that was believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police have not said where the truck was found, but video from the area showed three males parking the truck and walking away. The suspects appeared to be wearing red, light blue and dark blue shirts that might have been hoodies.

Authorities are also looking for a white sedan reportedly involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.

Count on News13 for updates.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.