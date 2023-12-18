MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of robbing a CVS in Marion last week allegedly robbed a Family Dollar on Monday night, according to Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Lee Tony Bethea is accused of robbing a Family Dollar, Flowers said. It happened at about 8:45 p.m.

Courtesy: Marion PD

Courtesy: Marion PD

Flowers said they have warrants out for the first robbery on Dec. 13.

