MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of robbing a CVS in Marion last week allegedly robbed a Family Dollar on Monday night, according to Police Chief Tony Flowers.
Lee Tony Bethea is accused of robbing a Family Dollar, Flowers said. It happened at about 8:45 p.m.
Flowers said they have warrants out for the first robbery on Dec. 13.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.