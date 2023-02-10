MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man.
Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.