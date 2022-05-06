MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police have released the body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

“Although South Carolina law exempts the City from having to produce officer body camera footage pursuant to FOIA, the City is going to continue to go above and beyond in its efforts to be completely transparent with the citizens of Marion and the public, generally,” Lakesha Shannon, the city clerk, said in an email. “Thus, it is making the body camera footage from the two officers involved in this week’s shooting incident available. The City wants everyone to have an accurate picture of the events surrounding the tragic situation.”

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street, according to Chief Tony Flowers.

The officer was on patrol at the time when he saw a “disturbance” between two people, according to Mayor Ashley Brady.

The man who was killed has been identified as Prince Gurley. The officer, who has not been named, was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The video depicts raised voices as an officer walks up to the scene. It then shows a man swinging at an officer with an object in his hands before gunshots are fired.

In a separate video, an officer said that he saw Prince Gurley chasing his mother, and that the officer said Prince Gurley said he was going to “mess me up.” The officer said that the man had a knife and told him to drop it. Prince Gurley then appears to lunge at the officer, who shoots him. The officer then said “He got me in the head.”

Prince Gurley’s mother, Ruth Gurley, denies that she was chased.

She told News13 on Thursday that she and her son were outside when law enforcement approached. She said she told the officers to leave, but her son engaged them and they walked out of view.

Ruth Gurley said she heard gunfire, then saw her son lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach and an officer with a knife wound to the forehead.

“I mean, right in the stomach,” she said. “So young. Poor little Prince, just laying there dead and I can’t do anything even though I’m his mama.”

Ruth Gurley said her son died on the way to the hospital.

“He was laying on the ground shivering. I said, ‘You shot my son,’” she said. “I had no idea that officer was going to kill my baby.”

Following protocol, the case has been transferred from the Marion Police Department to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

News13 has decided not to show the full video due to its graphic content.