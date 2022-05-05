MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers said officers were sent at about 4 a.m. Thursday to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said one person died and an officer is in the hospital.

Authorities said there is no threat to public at this time, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

News13 has reached out to SLED for additional information.

Count on us for updates.