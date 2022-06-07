MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Police were called Tuesday to TD Bank on North Main Street after a suspect handed a teller a note and demanded money, according to police. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left in an older sedan that was dark-colored but had a white fender on the front right corner of the vehicle, police said. The suspect drove away southbound on Main Street.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist in the investigation.

Police released the below photos of the suspect.

Courtesy: Marion Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department of SLED.