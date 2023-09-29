MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Shirlena Carmen Crawford.

Crawford is a 47-year-old African American female, she is 5’7”, weighs 180 lbs. Her skin tone is brown, she has dark brown/black hair, brown eyes, and short haircut.

Police said she is possibly driving a black 2021 Mazda 3 sedan bearing South Carolina License tag XBY377.

Crawford has health issues and has currently stopped taking her medication. She has been missing since September 11, 2023, and was last seen on Murray St in Marion, according to police.

She is believed to be traveling alone and could possibly be in the Burlington, NC area, police said.

The public is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or Marion County Dispatch at 843-423-8399 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

There is no clothing description available at this time, police said.

