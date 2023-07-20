MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a Marion County home early Thursday morning, according to firefighters.
Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 6 a.m. to the home on Alternate Highway 41 near Cottingham Court, the department said on Facebook. Flames were coming out of the home’s side windows when crews arrived.
Firefighters quickly the home quickly and were able to prevent extensive damage. There were no injuries, firefighters said.
The Marion Rural Fire Department and numerous volunteers assisted at the scene.
