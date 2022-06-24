MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man has been accused of practicing law without a license in Marion County — and it’s not the first time he’s faced similar charges, according to officials.

Jon Edmunds James, 35, was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and has also been charged with identity fraud and obtaining more than $10,000 worth of property under a false pretense.

He has been charged in Brunswick County, North Carolina, as well, where he will be extradited, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.