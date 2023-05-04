MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — MUSC Health Marion and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center received “A” grade from Leapfrog for hospital safety.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit “upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers,” according to a news release.

The grades are issued based on more than 30 national performance measures including errors, accidents, injuries and infections, according to the release.

“Achieving a LeapFrog hospital safety grade score of ‘A’ in Marion is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing the best care locally,” Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley said in a statement.

Our local hospitals received the following grades:

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center: A

Conway Medical Center: C

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital: B

McLeod Seacost: B

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital: C

The grading system is peer-reviewed, and the grades are updated twice a year and are free to the public.