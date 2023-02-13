MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A new app from the Marion Police Department aims to give community members real-time crime information.

Marion residents can use their phones to get crime updates, view crime trends and get information about roadblocks and traffic incidents.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the app was created because residents wanted updates on crime happening in the city.

“We have our crime trends, which basically shows what all of our officers responded to in the last month as well as it keeps a yearly total on it,” Flowers said. “[It will] let you know what our officers are doing, what kind of calls we’re responding to. If it’s something to a simple assault or something to a homicide, you’ll know.”

The app also provides residents with links to resources such as the Pee Dee Coalition and Trinity Behavioral Health. Flowers said the app will also have updates on community events.

Flowers hopes the app, which was created in partnership with software company Stackbench, bridges the gap between police and the community.

“The citizens to be a part of what we’re trying to do here, to provide a safer environment for them without them worried about getting their names involved or retaliation if they talk to the police,” Flower said. “So a lot of times, they can remain anonymous, and we can go from there to start our investigation.”

Flowers said the app is in its beginning stages and is expected to improve as it ages.

The free app is available to download by searching for “Marion, SC Police Department” in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.