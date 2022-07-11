Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous story in May 2022. Some viewers may find the story disturbing.

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Marion police office who shot a man after “There was absolutely no opportunity to de-escalate,” according to a letter from the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

News13 recently obtained the letter through a Freedom of Information Act request submitted back in May. The letter is dated May 24.

Prince Gurley was killed in the shooting, according to officials.

“[Gurley] clearly attempted to kill the officer by stabbing him in the head and rushing the officer to stab him more times,” the solicitor’s letter reads. The letter states the officer acted appropriately.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. May 5 in the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street, according to Chief Tony Flowers.

The officer was on patrol at the time when he saw a “disturbance” between two people, according to Mayor Ashley Brady.

A previously-released video depicts raised voices as an officer walks up to the scene. It then shows a man swinging at an officer with an object in his hands before gunshots are fired.

In a separate video, an officer said that he saw Gurley chasing his mother, and that the officer said Prince Gurley said he was going to “mess me up.” The officer said that the man had a knife and told him to drop it. Prince Gurley then appears to lunge at the officer, who shoots him. The officer then said “He got me in the head.”

Prince Gurley’s mother, Ruth Gurley, denies that she was chased.

She told News13 after the shooting that she and her son were outside when law enforcement approached. She said she told the officers to leave, but her son engaged them and they walked out of view.

Ruth Gurley said she heard gunfire, then saw her son lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach and an officer with a knife wound to the forehead.

“I mean, right in the stomach,” she said. “So young. Poor little Prince, just laying there dead and I can’t do anything even though I’m his mama.”

Ruth Gurley said her son died on the way to the hospital.

“He was laying on the ground shivering. I said, ‘You shot my son,’” she said. “I had no idea that officer was going to kill my baby.”

In the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigative report obtained by News13, officials said Ruth Gurley asked why they shot Prince Gurley, to which the officer replied, “He f****** stabbed me,” according to documents.

The officer believed Prince Gurley was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that he had an “altered” mental status, according to documents.

In an interview with SLED, Ruth Gurley told them Prince had spent the last two years at a mental health facility in Columbia and had recently just moved back in with her, according to documents. She told agents Prince was prescribed a medication as a young child but he refused to take it.

Ruth Gurley told SLED agents she didn’t see Prince stab the officer.

News13 chose not to show the full video due to its graphic nature.