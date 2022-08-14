MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help.

Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass state.

“We stopped in Pikeville, Kentucky, and gave out some products to emergency management there,” Williams said. “We unloaded 12 pallets to them, and they were able to get them to the National Guard to give to people up in the mountains who couldn’t get across.”

Because of donations from companies and organizations including Walmart, Convoy of Hope and others, Williams said he was able to take a 53-foot trailer full of food, drinks and cleaning supplies to people in need.

“We left from there, and went up to Hindman, Kentucky, about 40 miles east of there,” Williams said. “That’s where the real devastation was.”

He said the only time he had seen worse destruction firsthand was in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

“I saw four-wheelers in trees. I saw cars and tractor trailers in the water,” Williams said. “I saw bridges that were out, and people couldn’t get across, so they had to helicopter them out.”

He said the hard work paid off for him and his volunteers when they saw the gratitude of flooding victims. He said helping out in crises is his Christian duty.

“You can feel the love, and it’s genuine,” he said. “People appreciate our being there because we could have stayed in our comfort zone. But you never know when it’s going to be our day.”

Williams said he performed for the victims with his gospel group, the Christian Jubilee. He plans to return to the region at the end of August to perform in a benefit concert alongside several other acts.