MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is in custody and two others remain at large after an April gunfight on Bluff Road in Marion, police said.

The incident in the 1100 block of Bluff Road happened on April 29. Officers were not able to find anyone when they responded to the area, but their investigation did turn up multiple shell casings near an apartment in the area, police said.

Antoine James Killings; Photo: Marion County Detention Center

Antoine James Killings, 34, of Marion, was arrested on Friday. Police said he shot numerous times shots at a vehicle occupied by Lequintay Worley, 27, of Mullins. Tay’shawn Bethea, 19, of Marion, who was with Killings, also ran behind the vehicle and attempted to shoot at Worley.

Police said Worly also fired multiple shots at both Killings and Bethea. No one was hurt in the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Killings is charged with attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; malicious injury to personal [property; discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied; and discharging firearms in a city.

He was denied on the attempted murder charge and remains in the Marion County Detention Center, police said on Monday.

Police have obtained warrants for Worley, accusing him of attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; discharging a firearm in a city; and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

Police also obtained a warrant for Bethea, accusing him of attempted Murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; discharging a firearm in a city; discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied; malicious injury to personal property.

