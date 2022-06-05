MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A stray bullet entered an apartment in Marion Sunday afternoon and struck a 2-year-old child, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Another person was also hurt in the shooting, which Flowers said involved “several individuals” in the 700 block of Bluff Street. It happened about 2:15 p.m.

Flowers did not have any information about any of the injuries but said the child and the other victim were both taken to the hospital. Flowers said he was on his way to the hospital when he spoke to News13 by phone.

No additional information was immediately available.

