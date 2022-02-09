Police charge man after January gunfight involving juveniles in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder and several other crimes after a gunfight in January injured a juvenile and led to the arrest of others, police said.

The charges against Nigeria Saequan Davis also include two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records for the Marion County Detention Center.

Police responded on Jan. 17 to a report of gunshots on Strawberry Street, and an officer saw a vehicle quickly leaving the area. After officers pulled over the vehicle, police said the juvenile driver was arrested for discharging a firearm that had been tossed onto Strawberry Street. Police were not able to locate the gun.

Officers then responded to the Medical University of South Carolina in Mullins and talked to a separate juvenile who had been shot in the back, police said. That juvenile said he had been working on Strawberry Street when two unknown men started shooting at him.

According to police, after being shot, the juvenile told officers he collapsed but was able to get into a friend’s vehicle. After police stopped that vehicle, he was later taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police also said another witness told officers that he and a friend were walking on Strawberry Street on their way to a family member’s home when they heard someone tell them to “get off of their block.” That’s when a man later identified by police as Davis walked out of a residence with a gun and the two groups began shooting at each other.

Davis was booked into the detention center on Feb. 3 and, as of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody. Police have not said exactly how many juveniles have been charged.