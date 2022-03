MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are investigating Monday after a man was found dead inside a home.

The man was found inside a home in the 300 block of Jones Avenue, according to Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department.

At this time, police are treating the case as a homicide until they know otherwise. This case is still under investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.