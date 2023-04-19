MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Police Department is investigating after the lights and pump were stolen from the fountain in Courthouse square, the city said on Facebook.
Police are currently reviewing video footage of the area, the city said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion police at 843-423-8616.
