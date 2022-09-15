Law enforcement on scene of a shooting in Marion on September 14, 2022 (WBTW)

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, according to Gray.

No other details were immediately available.