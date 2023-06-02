A Walmart in Marion was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – A Walmart in Marion was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to a release by Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Flowers said at about 4:10 p.m, the Marion Police Department along with the Marion Fire Department, Marion County EMS, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the location in reference to a bomb threat.

The store was immediately evacuated according to Flowers and SLED Bomb Squad was notified.

SLED Bomb Squad searched the building and nothing was found, according to the release.

After a discussion with SLED, the Marion Fire Department and Walmart management, they agreed the store could reopen.

Flowers said the incident is still under investigation.

The public is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or on the Marion Police Department app if they have any information regarding the matter.

Count on News13 for updates.