MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was injured Friday in a drive-by shooting in Marion, according to Marion Police Capt. Marilyn Rogers.
The woman said someone pulled up beside her traveling east on Highway 76 and shot her in the left arm, Rogers said.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the Marion Police Department.