Marlboro Co. deputy hospitalized after being t-boned by driver who ran stop sign

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County deputy was hospitalized Tuesday after being t-boned by a driver who ran a stop sign, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at Marlboro Street and First Ave. near the Shady Rest community of Bennettsville, Murphy said.

The deputy is expected to make a full recovery and the crash is under investigation, Murphy said.

