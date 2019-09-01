Marlboro Co. school resource officer on leave after incident with student

BLENHEIM, SC (WBTW) – A school resource officer with Marlboro County is on administrative leave following an incident involving a male student.

The incident happened Friday at Bleinheim Elementary School, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon placed the deputy on leave after learning about the incident.

Lt. Murphy says the incident was caught on camera and has been making rounds on social media.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has since taken over the investigation.

Another officer has been assigned to the school, and will start on Tuesday.

