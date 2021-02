MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County girl’s basketball team is in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Wednesday.

A high school basketball player was a household contact of someone who tested positive and subsequently tested positive, the district said.

The team will be in quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

The Georgetown High School boys team is also in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.