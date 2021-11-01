Marlboro County names new interim superintendent of schools

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District voted 8-0 Monday night to appoint Dr. Donald Andrews as its interim superintendent.

The district said he will begin work this week and continue until May 31 or until a new superintendent is found.

School Board Chairman Larry McNeil said Andrews comes “with a wealth of experience” and has served more than 20 years as a superintendent.

Andrews takes over for Dr. Jason Bryant, who was appointed acting superintendent after the resignation of Dr. Gregory McCord.

McCord resigned after allowing his fraternity to operate on school property. He was placed on administrative leave in September and resigned a short time later.