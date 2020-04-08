Marlboro County School District announced new CFO

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School District has announced a new chief financial operating officer for the district.

D. Sharon Hubbard has accepted the position, according to the district, and “will be responsible for conducting the financial affairs of the school district.” She will begin this role on July 1, 2020.

D. Sharon Hubbard (courtesy: Marlboro County School District)

Hubbard previously served as district accountant for Florence One Schools and Chesterfield County School District, MCSD said. Hubbard earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting in 1990 from Francis Marion University.

“We are fortunate to have someone so highly regarding as Ms. Hubbard to join our Marlboro team! Her recommendations from previous employers are impeccable and we gladly welcome her as a neighbor to our staff,” said MCSD Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord. “We are excited and look forward to a long tenure with Ms. Hubbard as our CFO!”

