MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District announced Tuesday it will remain virtual until February.

The decision was made due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Marlboro County. Classes will remain virtual until Feb. 1, the district said.

“We will continue to monitor our district’s numbers and make the best decision for our students and staff,” the district said.

Students and families will be able to communicate with schools between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.