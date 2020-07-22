Marlboro County Schools approves Sept. 2 start date, online classes

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County School Board approved a start date of September 2 and online classes at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The board voted between multiple options. The option they picked was Option 2-A, with Pre-K to third grade doing e-learning with packet option, and all digital learning for grades four through 12, according to Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord.
Students will receive digital instruction from their regular classroom teacher. Dual-enrollment courses will follow the NETC schedule, and CTE courses may be required to meet face-to-face to satisfy certification requirements.
Dr. McCord spoke to News13 during this week’s “Making the Grade” town hall.
