Marlboro County schools names acting superintendent after Gregory McCord’s resignation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The school district of Marlboro County has named Dr. Jason Bryant as acting superintended after the resignation of Dr. Gregory McCord.

Bryant was serving in the capacity of associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“We will continue to make certain that the needs of our students are our top priority as we move

forward with this transition,” said school board Chairman Larry McNeil.

The board will work with the state School Boards Association and the district’s attorney to

help in the search for an interim superintendent.

Former superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord resigned after allowing his fraternity to operate on school property. The motion to accept his resignation was approved at a special meeting Wednesday.

McCord admitted that he allowed the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, of which he is a member, to operate on the property of Bennettsville Intermediate School without first speaking to the Marlboro County Board of Education.

The district was paying the utilities for this building that sat behind the actual school building.

McCord told News13 after that meeting that if he could do it all over again, he “most definitely” would have handled the Omega Psi Phi situation differently and said he did not intend to go around the school board. He said part of his job as superintendent is to build partnerships in the community and he felt he was doing this by allowing for a space that could help children.