Marlboro County schools on lock down until further notice due to ‘matter of serious nature’

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County schools have been placed on lock down due to a “matter of serious nature.”

The Marlboro County School District provided the following statement to News13 Monday morning:

“Per direction of the Bennettsville Police Department. A matter of serious nature has occurred and as a precaution, schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice. We have notified parents and will update them when more information becomes available, thank you.” Dr. Gregory A. McCord, Superintendent, Marlboro County School District

News13 has reached out to the Bennettsville Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

