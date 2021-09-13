Marlboro County Schools passes daily stipend for nurses, transportation workers

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County Schools on Monday voted unanimously to pass a daily stipend for nurses, transportation workers, and parent educators.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord asked for a stipend of $25 a day to go to nurses, transportation workers, and parent educators due to them working above and beyond during the pandemic. The stipend will run through November.

McCord said nurses have been working early, late, and on weekends to contact trace any student who may have been in contact with COVID-19. He also said bus drivers are working extra routes and shifts due to the shortage of bus drivers.

Workers won’t be paid for days they’re absent.