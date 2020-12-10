Marlboro County schools switch to all virtual learning, activities suspended

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County schools are moving to virtual learning only and all activities, including sports programs, will be suspended.

Dr. Gregory A. McCord, superintendent of Marlboro County School District, posted a letter on the district’s site saying all activities will be suspected through the month of December, effective at 4 p.m. on Thursday. All classes will continue on the district’s digital and eLearning platforms.

“Because of my conversations with health care officials this morning,” Dr. McCord wrote, “who shared with me the following reasons listed below, I believe it is imperative that we make the decision now to move all students into our virtual learning platform.”

These are the reasons listed by McCord:

Over the past week the county of Marlboro has experienced 158 new active cases

Highest rate of active cases in our 5 counties; second highest in Pee Dee

Highest rate of population tested in our 5 counties (this is good)

7-day positivity rate at 20.3% (World Health Organization recommends rate under 10%)

Marlboro County has third highest cumulative rate in SC

Lowest rate of deaths and hospitalizations in our 5 counties

Harvard Global Health Institute ranks county 3rd most at risk in SC

Marlboro County ranked 149 out of 3,142 in US on CDC Pandemic Vulnerability Index

COVID Act Now has Marlboro County at “Active Imminent Outbreak” level

Buildings will remain open through Dec. 22 t assist as needed, McCord said, but students and parents will need to check their school’s website for hours of operation.

The websites will include information regarding testing. Students will continue to log in and receive daily work through Dec. 22. And parent, teacher conference will now be virtual. Cord urged parents to contact schools for more information.

Holiday break will be between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.

Decisions regarding the return of students to the building will be communicated no later than Jan. 4, McCord said.

“My decision is based on what is best for the safety of our students, our staff, and our community. I understand that this decision will impact those inside and outside of our school community. I ask you for your support and patience as we continue through this pandemic,” McCord added.