Marlboro County schools will submit plan for 5-day school week, but it might not be the first option

MARLBORO CO, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County schools superintendent says while the district will comply with Gov. McMaster’s request to submit a plan for students to attend school five days a week, it might not be the district’s first option.

DHEC reports show Marlboro County is the lone county where hybrid instruction would be considerable, Superintendent Gregory McCord said. Hybrid instruction does not include students attending school 5 days a week.

“The most recent data available to us as shared by DHEC shows that our state has one of the highest infection rates in the country,” McCord said. Marlboro County has over 350 positive candidates and to date, that number is still rising. More residents are being tested thanks to testing sites becoming more available, McCord said.

McCord issued this statement Thursday on behalf of the MCSD Board:

“After having time to process the request of SC Governor Henry McMaster on yesterday that school districts must offer parents an option that includes a 5-day week for all students, we (MCSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent) offer the following: Although none of us disagree that face to face instruction is designed to produce greater outcomes for the majority of students, we pause to reflect on the current times and conditions related to the health and safety for all citizens of Marlboro County.

“The health and safety of our complete district is too important for all of us to make any decision that might jeopardize a life. Again, we too would like to see students in schools. As we receive information from state and local medical experts, we will continue to plan accordingly.

“Rest assured, we have heard your concerns and we have heard from many of our parents and we know you will be anxiously awaiting a decision on how we as a district will offer teaching and learning this Fall.”

The board will share more about its plans during a special called meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday, July 21.