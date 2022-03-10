BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man has been charged after authorities said that he attacked a coworker with a knife.

David Junior Hamilton, 47, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Authorities were called on Tuesday to Appin Road in the Bennettsville area after hearing that two trash truck workers were fighting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Once they arrived, deputies learned that Hamilton was arguing with a co-worker when he began to assault them with a knife.

He has received a $15,000 surety bond.

Authorities did not disclose if the victim was injured, or the extent of any possible injuries.