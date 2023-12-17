MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. along Highway 9 at Highway 79, highway patrol said. It happened about five miles north of Bennettsville.

A 2007 Cadillac was traveling west on Highway 9 and a 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling east when they crashed, highway patrol said. The driver of the Ford Explorer died on scene and the driver of the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital.

No information on the Cadillac driver’s injuries was immediately available.

