MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Monday after their vehicle hit a tree about four miles north of McColl last week, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Aug. 14 at about 5:20 p.m. on Pea Bridge Road near McGuirt Drive, state troopers said. The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was traveling north on Pea Bridge Road when they ran off the road to the right before losing control, running off the road to the left and hitting a tree.
The SCHP said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here